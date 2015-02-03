Russia denies blame over Ukraine, says Kiev must talk to rebels-RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on Kiev on Tuesday to talk directly to separatists in eastern Ukraine and not to point the finger of blame at Moscow over the conflict, RIA news agency reported.

Moscow has backed the rebels but denies Western accusations that it provides them with money, arms and troops. Lavrov has also accused the United States of supporting efforts to resolve the crisis militarily rather than through diplomacy. (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)