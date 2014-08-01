Sberbank drags Russian shares down after EU sanctions

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Russia’s largest bank Sberbank dragged Moscow stocks down on Friday after the European Union hit it with sanctions, limiting its access to foreign capital.

At 0603 GMT, Sberbank was 1 percent down, underperforming the rouble-denominated MICEX index which traded 0.7 percent lower at 1,368 points.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1 percent at 1,206 points.

The rouble opened stable, trading unchanged at 35.74 against the dollar. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)