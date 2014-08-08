FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian shares rise on Moscow security official's comment on Ukraine
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 8, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Russian shares rise on Moscow security official's comment on Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian shares rose after a senior Russian security official said in an interview released on Friday that Russia would continue efforts to de-escalate the Ukraine crisis.

Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s Security Council, told state-run RIA Novosti news agency: “Russia will continue to make all efforts for a very fast de-escalation of tensions.”

Russia’s RTS index rose almost 1 percent after the interview was released to trade up 2 percent on the day by 1207 GMT. The rouble also strengthened. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Zhdannikov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.