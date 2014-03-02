FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian PM Medvedev warns Ukraine's new leaders they won't last
#Market News
March 2, 2014 / 8:41 PM / 4 years ago

Russian PM Medvedev warns Ukraine's new leaders they won't last

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Facebook on Sunday that Ukraine’s leaders had seized power illegally and predicted their rule would end with “a new revolution” and new bloodshed.

Medvedev said that while Viktor Yanukovich had practically no authority he remained the legitimate head of state according the constitution, adding: “If he is guilty before Ukraine - hold an impeachment procedure ... and try him.”

“Everything else is lawlessness. The seizure of power,” Medvedev said on his Facebook page. “And that means such order will be extremely unstable. It will end in a new revolution. New blood.”

