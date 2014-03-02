Russian PM Medvedev warns Ukraine's new leaders they won't last

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Facebook on Sunday that Ukraine’s leaders had seized power illegally and predicted their rule would end with “a new revolution” and new bloodshed.

Medvedev said that while Viktor Yanukovich had practically no authority he remained the legitimate head of state according the constitution, adding: “If he is guilty before Ukraine - hold an impeachment procedure ... and try him.”

“Everything else is lawlessness. The seizure of power,” Medvedev said on his Facebook page. “And that means such order will be extremely unstable. It will end in a new revolution. New blood.”