FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russian FinMin hopes to meet Ukraine counterpart after annual IMF/WB meet
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

Russian FinMin hopes to meet Ukraine counterpart after annual IMF/WB meet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday he hoped to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksandr Danylyuk in Germany after the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank which is due next month.

The two ministers will discuss a lawsuit Russia has filed against Ukraine over a $3 billion Eurobond.

"We hope to postpone the meeting to a later date, and we hope that it will take place in a mediator country," Siluanov told reporters. "We will probably meet in Germany."

Reporting by Denis Pinchik; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Lidia Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.