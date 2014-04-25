FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin, Merkel call for gas talks over Ukraine - Kremlin
April 25, 2014

Putin, Merkel call for gas talks over Ukraine - Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 25 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Friday for three-party talks on Russian gas supplies to Europe, now under threat over the crisis in Ukraine, through which much of the gas is piped, the Kremlin said.

“Both leaders highlighted the need to hold talks as soon as possible between... Russia, the European Union and Ukraine on the security of supplies and the transit of Russian gas,” the Kremlin said in a statement after Putin and Merkel spoke by phone. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

