MOSCOW, May 23 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Defence Minister Anatoly Antonov said on Friday that Moscow would pull back “100 percent” of its forces deployed to regions near its border with Ukraine “within a few days”.

Asked whether Russia would comply with Western calls for a withdrawal of its troops near the Ukraine frontier, Antonov told Reuters: “They will see it - 100 percent ... We will leave less than nothing behind.” (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel/Mark Heinrich)