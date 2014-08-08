Russia's Defence Ministry says military drills near Ukraine over

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s Defence Ministry said late on Friday that it had finished military exercises it was conducting near the border with Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists are fighting Ukrainian government forces, Interfax news agency reported.

“Aircraft taking part in exercises have been redeployed from temporary to their permanent air bases, anti-aircraft missile units ... have started to load their equipment to depart to their permanent positions,” Interfax reported, citing the ministry’s press service. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Zhdannikov)