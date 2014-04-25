FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minister warns foreign firms against leaving Russia over sanctions
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

Minister warns foreign firms against leaving Russia over sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIROBIDZHAN, Russia, April 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s Natural Resources Minister said on Thursday that the door would be closed to foreign companies working in Russia if they decide to leave the country over Ukraine-related sanctions.

He also said that so far foreign companies had not signalled their desire to leave Russia, the world’s top crude oil producer, over sanctions the West imposed after Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula.

“It is obvious that they won’t return in the near future if they sever investment agreements with us, I mean there are consequences as well,” Sergei Donskoi told reporters.

“Russia is one of the most promising countries in terms of hydrocarbons production. If some contracts are severed here, then, colleagues, you loose a serious lump of your future pie,” the minister added. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.