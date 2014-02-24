Russia says Ukraine peace deal cover for power grab

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday that a Western-backed peace deal in Ukraine is being used a cover for a power grab and interim authorities were using “terrorist methods” to put pressure on dissenters in regions, including Crimea and eastern Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry criticised Western support for a snap presidential election in May following Viktor Yanukovich’s ouster and said constitutional reforms rushed through parliament should instead be widely debated and put to a national referendum.