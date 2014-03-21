Russia says U.S. sanctions will not serve America's interests

MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday that U.S. sanctions imposed over the annexation of Crimea would not serve American interests and would elicit a tough response, harming bilateral ties.

“We ... will be tough in our response,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Washington should be under no illusions: The effectiveness of its sanctions in terms of American interests is zero. But the harm to U.S.-Russian relations due to these irresponsible actions is inevitable.” (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Steve Gutterman)