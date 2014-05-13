FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says EU sanctions will hurt Ukraine peace efforts
May 13, 2014 / 9:25 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says EU sanctions will hurt Ukraine peace efforts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday new European Union sanctions will hinder efforts to defuse the crisis in Ukraine and urged the West to persuade Kiev to hold discussions on the country’s future structure before a May 25 presidential election.

The results of self-rule referendums in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk “should be a clear signal to Kiev of the depth of the crisis” in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. (Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

