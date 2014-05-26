Russia urges Kiev to halt "military operation against own people"

MOSCOW, May 26 (Reuters) - Russia urged the Kiev government to halt what it called a military operation against its own people on Monday and called on the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe to investigate clashes with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern city of Donetsk.

“We expect objective and comprehensive information about this (the clashes in Donetsk) from representatives of the OSCE and from the Kiev authorities - a halt to the military operations against its own people,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)