Russia warns Kiev against NATO integration
April 1, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Russia warns Kiev against NATO integration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 1 (Reuters) - Russia warned Ukraine against integration with NATO on Tuesday, saying Kiev’s previous attempts to move closer to the defence alliance had had unwelcome consequences.

“(Past attempts) led to a freezing of Russian-Ukrainian political contacts, a headache between NATO and Russia and ... to a division in Ukrainian society,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said on the same day as NATO foreign ministers were meeting in Brussels. (Reporting by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

