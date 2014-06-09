FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia would react to NATO beefing up forces near borders - report
June 9, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

Russia would react to NATO beefing up forces near borders - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 9 (Reuters) - Russia would consider any further expansion of NATO forces near its borders a “demonstration of hostile intentions” and would take political and military measures to ensure its own security, Interfax quoted a senior diplomat as saying.

Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov also told the Russian news agency in an interview published on Monday that this approach extended to NATO forces that could be deployed on a rotational, rather than permanent, basis.

Titov’s comments come after U.S. President Barack Obama offered increased military support for eastern European NATO members to ease their concerns over Russia, which the West accuses of fuelling the crisis in Ukraine.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

