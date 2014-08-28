Russia says military planning will take account of NATO moves on borders

MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Moscow will take into consideration the activity of NATO forces near Russia’s borders when drawing up its military planning, Russia’s envoy to NATO was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency on Thursday.

“Obviously, we will take into consideration the configuration and activity of the NATO forces at the Russian borders in our military planning, and will take all that is necessary to reliably provide security and to ensure safety against any threats,” envoy Alexander Grushko told Interfax.

NATO has taken a series of steps to reinforce its military presence in eastern Europe since the crisis began in Ukraine, which is fighting a pro-Russian insurgency.

Longer-term measures are expected to be agreed at a NATO summit in Wales next week.

Grushko said the alliance’s plans to beef up its forces near Russian borders would only complicates NATO’s relations with Moscow. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Paul Tait)