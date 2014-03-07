Russia rebukes NATO for curbing cooperation over Ukraine

MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday NATO’s decision to curb its cooperation with Moscow showed a “biased and prejudiced approach” over Ukraine.

“We see as extremely dangerous attempts to bring in the ‘NATO factor’ to Ukraine, where the situation is complex and delicate as it is, as it creates additional tension and undermines the prospects for settling the situation,” the ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday, NATO announced a full review of its cooperation with Russia and said it would suspend planning for a joint mission linked to Syrian chemical weapons.