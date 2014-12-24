Russia says NATO pushed Ukraine to give up neutral status

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Russia said NATO pushed Ukraine to give up its neutral status as Kiev seeks closer ties with the Atlantic bloc and said the move, approved by Ukraine’s parliament this week, would “complicate the situation”.

“The decision of Ukraine’s parliament to give up its non-aligned status will only complicate an already difficult situation,” Deputy Defence Minster Anatoly Antonov told Russian news agency Interfax.

“NATO countries pushed Kiev to this counterproductive decision, trying to turn Ukraine into a front line of confrontation with Russia,” he said. (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Lidia Kelly)