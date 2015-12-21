Russian minister says cancelling Nord Stream-2 would be 'shot in foot'

BRUSSELS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Failure to go ahead with the Nord Stream gas pipeline expansion to double gas shipment from Russia’s Baltic coast to Germany, bypassing Ukraine, would be “a shot in the foot,” Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Monday.

“Failing to implement it now would be a shot in one’s foot from the side of whoever would want to do it,” Ulyukayev told a briefing in Brussels.

“This is about Europe’s energy balance, safeguarding security of supplies, these are most important questions.” (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Barbara Lewis)