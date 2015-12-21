FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian minister says cancelling Nord Stream-2 would be 'shot in foot'
December 21, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Russian minister says cancelling Nord Stream-2 would be 'shot in foot'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Failure to go ahead with the Nord Stream gas pipeline expansion to double gas shipment from Russia’s Baltic coast to Germany, bypassing Ukraine, would be “a shot in the foot,” Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Monday.

“Failing to implement it now would be a shot in one’s foot from the side of whoever would want to do it,” Ulyukayev told a briefing in Brussels.

“This is about Europe’s energy balance, safeguarding security of supplies, these are most important questions.” (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Barbara Lewis)

