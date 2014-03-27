FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russia says its nuclear contracts could be affected by sanctions
#Market News
March 27, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia says its nuclear contracts could be affected by sanctions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, context)

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s nuclear industry contracts with other countries could be affected by Western sanctions, the head of state nuclear corporation Rosatom was quoted as saying on Thursday.

After hitting Russian officials and lawmakers with visa bans and asset freezes over Moscow’s annexation of Crimea, the United States and European Union are threatening measures affecting entire economic sectors if Russia continues to act aggressively.

“Considering an array of comments about possible restrictions on economic cooperation, we understand that some of our (international) contracts could fall under political curbs,” state-run RIA quoted Rosatom head Sergei Kiriyenko as saying.

However, Kiriyenko said that no contracts had been affected so far and all deals, including for supplies of nuclear fuel to Ukraine for plants there, were being implemented on schedule.

Rosatom is building nuclear power plants in several countries and has other contracts, including for uranium supplies.

Britain said this week that was reviewing a November agreement with Rosatom that opened the doors to Russia to potentially build nuclear power plants there.

Additional reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova,; Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage

