FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia sticks to tight oil production plans despite sanctions - Energy Minister
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
September 16, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Russia sticks to tight oil production plans despite sanctions - Energy Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russia is not changing its plans for tight oil, which is seen as a source for future oil production growth, despite western sanctions, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

Western sanctions over Moscow’s role in Ukraine’s crisis have limited some of Russia’s largest oil companies ability to raise money in the West.

“We do not change our forecasts,” Novak told journalists when asked how the latest round of sanctions which banned western companies from helping Russia to explore for Arctic offshore oil, shale oil and deep water exploration could affect tight oil output.

Reporting by Michael Shields; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Alessandra Prentice

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.