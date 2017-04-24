FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Russia says those guilty of death of OSCE member should be found
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 4 months ago

Russia says those guilty of death of OSCE member should be found

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday the people implicated in the death of an American member of the OSCE mission in eastern Ukraine should be brought to justice.

Speaking at a press conference alongside the European Union's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, he said an investigation into the killing should be fast and thorough.

The paramedic, working for the European security watchdog OSCE's monitoring mission in eastern Ukraine, was killed and two others were injured on Sunday when their vehicle struck a mine, triggering a U.S. call for an investigation. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs and Polina Devitt)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.