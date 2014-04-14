FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Use of force in Ukraine could start civil war-Russian envoy
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 14, 2014 / 4:32 PM / 3 years ago

Use of force in Ukraine could start civil war-Russian envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 14 (Reuters) - Any use of armed force against pro-Russian demonstrators in eastern Ukraine could spark a civil war, Moscow’s envoy to the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said on Monday.

“The (Ukrainian) acting minister of the interior has said that armed forces will be used against those who are in the manifestations and also there are units being organised of paramilitary people who will be given weapons and who will be under command of the officers. It will be, as we heard, nearly 12,000 of these people. This is dangerous,” Andrey Kelin told reporters, speaking in English.

“In Moscow we strongly believe it might lead to a civil war. We are very worried,” he said after an OSCE Permanent Council meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.