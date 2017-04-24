Russia calls for investigation into death of OSCE monitor in Ukraine - RIA

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, called on Monday for an investigation to be conducted into the death of an American paramedic killed in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, the RIA news agency reported.

The paramedic, working for the European security watchdog OSCE's monitoring mission in eastern Ukraine, was killed and two others were injured on Sunday when their vehicle struck a mine, triggering a U.S. call for a transparent, timely investigation.

Ryabkov said the incident would be discussed at a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday between Lamberto Zannier, the secretary general of the OSCE, and Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)