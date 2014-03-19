Russia says U.S. EU have violated 1994 agreement on Ukraine

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Russia accused Western states of violating a pledge to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and political independence under a 1994 security assurance agreement, saying they had “indulged a coup d‘etat” that ousted President Viktor Yanukovich last month.

The Foreign Ministry said actions by the United States and European Union ran counter to assurances granted by the United States, Britain and Russia in exchange for Ukraine’s commitment to give up its nuclear arsenal after the Soviet collapse. (Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Elizabeth Piper)