FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian payment system could launch in 2-6 mths -Sberbank
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

Russian payment system could launch in 2-6 mths -Sberbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - Russia could launch a national card payment system in two to six months after adjusting legislation, the chief executive of Russia’s top lender Sberbank told President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Russian officials said last week they would develop Russia’s own credit card system to reduce reliance on Visa and Mastercard after the Western firms placed restrictions on Russian banks in connection with U.S. sanctions over Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region.

“We discussed this issue at a meeting with the central bank ... It requires a number of changes in legislative acts which can be corrected quickly enough. And after the adoption of amendments to the law, I think we will need two to six months of technical work to launch ... the national payment system,” German Gref said, according to a Kremlin statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.