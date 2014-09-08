FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia eyes long-haul plane deal with China, higher domestic production
September 8, 2014

Russia eyes long-haul plane deal with China, higher domestic production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s prime minister said on Monday domestic aircraft production must increase following sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and one of his deputies said Moscow planned joint production of a long-haul aircraft with China.

RIA quoted Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev as saying Russia “must of course continue on the course of increasing the number of aircraft that are produced in Russia and aircraft parts.”

It quoted Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin as saying Russia and China planned to sign an agreement in October on joint-production of the long-haul aircraft, adding that Russia planned to double production of the Sukhoi Superjet from 2015. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

