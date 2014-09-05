Russia investigates poultry firms due to reports of price hike

MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Russian Antimonopoly Service said on Friday it had started an investigation of the country’s top poultry producers after receiving reports of a retail price hike.

Russia is monitoring its retail prices closely after Kremlin banned most food imports worth about $9 billion from the European Union, the United States, Canada, Australia and Norway in early August. The ban was Russia’s reaction to Western sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis.

The Antimonopoly Service did not name the companies it was investigating.

Russia’s largest meat producers include Cherkizovo and Ros Agro. (Reporting by Polina Devitt. Editing by Jane Merriman)