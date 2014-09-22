REUTERS SUMMIT-Promsvyazbank benefits as sanctions force Russian companies to raise finance at home

* For other news from Reuters Russia Investment Summit, click here

By Katya Golubkova

SOCHI, Russia, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Promsvyazbank, one of Russia’s largest private banks, sees its corporate loan book growing by around 30 percent this year on demand from large companies which cannot tap Western markets due to sanctions, its CEO said.

After winning business from some of Russia’s top companies, Promsvyazbank, the country’s 11th largest by assets, “in theory” may agree to the state supporting it via subordinated loans or boosting Tier 1, which would allow the bank to make acquisitions.

“The geopolitical situation has helped us,” Artyom Konstandyan said in an interview at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.

He said the bank, majority owned by tycoons Dmitry and Alexei Ananyev, had lent $300 million to oil producer Lukoil , $200 million to state energy company Rosneft , $250 million to potash firm Uralkali and $250 million to petrochemical company Sibur among others over the last three to four months.

Promsvyazbank, almost 12 percent of which is held by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, had once chased small and medium-sized companies and retail clients.

But since sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union and the United States over Moscow’s policy in Ukraine all but closed Western markets to most big firms, the bank expects an overdue consolidation of the banking sector and said state support would help it finance any acquisitions and make it a bigger player.

“I do not exclude we may do something in the nearest future (in terms of consolidation) but we are not active now,” Konstandyan said. “There is not much capital and we don’t want to waste it. With the help of the state we could work it out.”

Konstandyan said one of the many advantages Promsvyazbank had now was the speed of transactions in foreign currencies, processes which have slowed across the board but especially at those banks hit by sanctions.

Russia’s largest banks - Sberbank, VTB, VEB, Rosselkhozbank and Gazprombank - are under sanctions limiting their ability to raise funds on Western markets.

“Many banks face tougher compliance from their foreign counterparties. We also see delays in payments coming through but for us, delays are for hours only. At some banks, it takes weeks,” he said.

LOAN PORTFOLIO

The bank’s total loan portfolio increased 11 percent in the first six months of the year, with corporate loans rising 13 percent - the same rate as in retail loans, which usually grow faster.

Konstandyan said corporate loans could grow by as much as 30 percent this year, with lending rising by 5 percent to small and medium-sized businesses, and by 15 percent to retail clients.

For the Russian banking system as a whole, corporate loans increased 12 percent in the first eight months of this year, compared with 9 percent growth in the same period last year. Retail loans rose just 10 percent in January-August, after increasing nearly 20 percent in the same period last year, central bank data shows.

Active lending is pressing capital adequacy levels across the sector, including for Promsvyazbank. As of Sept. 1, its N1 capital adequacy level stood at 11 percent, close to the minimum level of 10 percent required by the central bank.

“When large clients started to come we faced a dilemma - to maintain the capital buffer or to take an advantage - we used the advantage. And we were right,” Konstandyan said.

Since the start of the year, the bank has raised around $440 million to beef up its capital level and plans a perpetual subordinated loan of up to $100 million - partially provided by its core shareholders, the Ananyev brothers - soon.

Thanks to that deal, its capital level should not fall below the level at the start of the year, Konstandyan said. Then it was at almost 12 percent.

Konstandyan, at the helm of Promsvyazbank since 2010, said he expected consolidation among Russia’s 900 banks as the economy weakens to growth around zero this year.

“There could be as many banks as you like, but there should be at least 10 large banking groups in Russia which would compete and move the economy forward ... But capital is needed for the consolidation,” he said.

Konstandyan added that “in theory”, the bank would be in favour of the state supporting it via subordinated loans or boosting Tier 1 capital.

The bank would be obliged to hold a share offering (IPO) as one of the options for the state to make a return on its investment. The bank postponed a share offering in 2012 due to unfavourable market conditions.

Alexei Ulyukayev, Russia’s economy minister, said last week the state could boost banks’ capital by as much as 1 trillion roubles ($26 billion) from the National Wealth Fund.

“To become a public (bank) is our destiny,” Konstandyan said, adding that an IPO would be possible when the economy started to recover. He did not give a timeframe.

