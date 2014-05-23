FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says will take 20 days to move back from Ukraine border
May 23, 2014

Russia says will take 20 days to move back from Ukraine border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 23 (Reuters) - The chief of Russia’s military general staff, General Valery Gerasimov, said on Friday that it will take about 20 days to move military equipment temporarily deployed near the border with Ukraine back to permanent bases.

A Defence Ministry source clarified that troops and equipment would be fully moved out of the border area in the course of a few days and that it would take 20 days to return the troops and equipment to their permanent bases. (Reportng by Thomas Grove; Editing by Steve Gutterman)

