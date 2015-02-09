Don't issue ultimatums to Putin - Russian radio cites Kremlin

MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be spoken to in the language of ultimatums at talks on the Ukraine crisis, a Russian radio station quoted the Kremlin as saying on Monday.

Asked about media speculation that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had issued Putin an ultimatum at talks on arranging a summit on Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Govorit Moskva radio: “Nobody has ever talked to the president in the tone of an ultimatum - and could not do so even if they wanted to.” (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)