MOSCOW, March 12 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said that Russia’s decisive actions in Crimea a year ago were to prevent a conflict similar to the one that followed later in east Ukraine, the state agency RIA Novosti reported on Thursday.

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea after a March 16, 2014, referendum on the peninsula in support of joining Russia. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)