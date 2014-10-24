FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P affirms Russia's sovereign rating a notch above junk
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

S&P affirms Russia's sovereign rating a notch above junk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s ratings agency affirmed Russia’s sovereign rating on Friday at a notch above junk status, warning that a downgrade may follow if more sanctions are imposed on Moscow for its role in the Ukrainian conflict.

The agency affirmed the country’s long- and short-term foreign currency sovereign ratings at BBB-/A-3 after cutting them in April. S&P also said another cut might come if Russia’s monetary policy or exchange-rate flexibility weakens.

It maintained a negative outlook on Russia.

“The negative outlook reflects our view that we could lower our ratings on Russia over the next 18 months if its external and fiscal buffers deteriorate faster than we currently expect-for example, due to any further tightening of sanctions as a result of the conflict in Ukraine,” S&P said in a statement.

“If we observed Russia’s monetary-policy or exchange-rate flexibility diminishing, we could also lower the ratings.”

Analysts and senior Russian officials had said a ratings cut by S&P was unlikely, with analysts saying Russia’s macroeconomic fundamentals correspond to an investment-level rating.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday fears of Russia’s sovereign rating being downgraded were exaggerated, and an economic aide to President Vladimir Putin said a downgrade would damage S&P’s reputation.

Markets, however, were jumpy about the possibility, with bond yields and CDS default insurance costs close to recent highs this week.

The rouble took a bad hit on Friday, reaching record lows against the dollar and the euro. That left it down 22 percent against the dollar since the start of the year, its worst since 1998.

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kellly in Moscow and Marc Jones in London; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.