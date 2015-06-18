FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia may toughen response to EU sanctions over Ukraine-Kremlin
June 18, 2015

Russia may toughen response to EU sanctions over Ukraine-Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 18 (Reuters) - Russia may toughen its response to European Union sanctions over the Ukraine crisis if the EU carries out a decision to extend the sanctions, Kremlin economic adviser Andrei Belousov said on Thursday.

He made his comments at the annual St Petersburg International Economic Forum, a day after EU governments agreed to extend the sanctions. Moscow’s counter-sanctions include a ban on Western food imports.

Belousov also said there was no consensus yet on a debt restructuring deal for heavily indebted miner Mechel. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Timothy Heritage; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

