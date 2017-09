MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell to its lowest level against the dollar since March after Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday that Russian forces had invaded Ukraine.

At 1020 GMT the rouble was at 36.66 against the dollar , down 1.35 percent on the day, its weakest level since March 18. (Reporting By Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Jason Bush)