Russian rouble trades at comfortable level - Central Bank
September 5, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

Russian rouble trades at comfortable level - Central Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble is trading at a comfortable level inside its trading corridor, Central Bank First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Friday.

The Russian central bank keeps the rouble in a trading range against a dollar-euro basket and intervenes when the rouble reaches either edge of the band. The band is currently set at 35.40-44.40 roubles per basket.

“The rouble is trading now at a comfortable level inside its trading corridor,” Yudayeva told a banking conference in Russia’s southern city of Sochi.

At 0735 GMT, the rouble was trading at 41.79 versus the dollar-euro basket, 0.3 percent higher since Thursday’s close.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
