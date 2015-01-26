FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Russia bans salt imports from state Ukrainian firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to insert missing word - said - in paragraph 3)

MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer rights watchdog said on Monday it had imposed a temporary ban on salt imports from a state Ukrainian producer, citing a violation of legislation.

Rospotrebnadzor said it had banned salt produced by Artyomsol, which is based in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine where pro-Russian separatists are fighting Ukrainian government forces.

The regulator had previously said it had tightened supervision at the border and in retail chains but had not before imposed any restrictions.

“The study confirmed a violation of requirements under current legislation,” Rospotrebnadzor said on its website.

Artyomsol exports salt to 22 countries in Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States, which groups former Soviet republics. Its annual capacity is more than 7 million tonnes and it has had an estimated 24 percent share of the Russian market. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
