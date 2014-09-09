FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian PM Medvedev says govt will protect firms under sanctions -news agencies
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2014 / 10:00 AM / 3 years ago

Russian PM Medvedev says govt will protect firms under sanctions -news agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Russia has supported and will continue to support domestic companies under Western sanctions irrespective of their ownership structure, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

“This is the government’s responsibility - to protect Russian business if it is facing unfair and unlawful actions by foreign states or foreign companies,” Medvedev was quoted by news agencies as telling Novatek CEO and co-owner Leonid Mikhelson.

Novatek and its other co-owner, Gennady Timchenko, are under U.S. sanctions. Novatek leads the Yamal-LNG project with estimated costs of $27 billion. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.