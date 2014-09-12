Russia's Foreign Ministry promises swift retaliatory measures to U.S. sanctions

MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday it would respond quickly with retaliatory measures to the latest round of U.S. sanctions that it criticised as another “hostile step”.

“Of course our retaliatory measures will not keep you waiting,” the ministry said in an online statement.

“We see Washington’s introduction of new anti-Russian sanctions as another hostile step in line with the confrontational course taken by the American administration.” (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams)