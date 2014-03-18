Russia says it will retaliate against EU sanctions

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russia sharply criticised the European Union on Tuesday for imposing sanctions on Russian officials and lawmakers involved in efforts to make Crimea part of Russia, and said it will retaliate.

“Attempts to speak to Russia in the language of force and threaten Russian citizens with sanctions will lead nowhere,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The adoption of restrictive measures is not our choice; however, it is clear that the imposition of sanctions against us will not go without an adequate response from the Russian side.”