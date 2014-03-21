FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Finance Ministry sees no big immediate impact from sanctions
March 21, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 4 years ago

Russian Finance Ministry sees no big immediate impact from sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Friday he expected no big immediate impact from sanctions announced by the West on Russia’s financial sector over the Crimea crisis.

“For now, I see no severe consequences for the financial sector,” Moiseev told journalists on the sidelines of a business conference.

The United States imposed a second wave of sanctions on Moscow on Thursday and the European Union was also expected to announce measures over Russia’s moves to annex Ukraine’s Crimea region..

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage

