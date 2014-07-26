Russia says EU sanctions endanger cooperation over security issues

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that additional sanctions imposed by the European Union over Moscow’s role in Ukraine’s crisis would hamper cooperation over security issues.

“The additional sanction list is direct evidence that the EU countries have set a course for fully scaling down cooperation with Russia over the issues of international and regional security,” the ministry said in a statement.

The European Union on Saturday added 15 Russians and Ukrainians and 18 organisations to its sanctions list over the crisis in Ukraine. The individuals were targeted with travel bans and asset freezes and the organisations with asset freezes. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by John Stonestreet)