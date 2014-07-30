FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Central Bank pledges support to banks hit by sanctions
#Credit Markets
July 30, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Central Bank pledges support to banks hit by sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s Central Bank said on Wednesday it was ready to support domestic banks that were hit in the latest round of Western sanctions.

The United States imposed sanctions on more Russian banks on Tuesday, targeting the country’s second-largest lender VTB , its subsidiary the Bank of Moscow, and the Russian Agriculture Bank. The European Union also announced measures limiting access to capital for Moscow.

“If necessary, appropriate measures will be taken to support these organisations in order to protect the interests of their customers, depositors and creditors,” the Central Bank said in a statement.

VTB shares were 1.3 percent down at 0630 GMT, underperforming the broad MICEX index which was up 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
