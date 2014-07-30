FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia c.bank says ready to provide liquidity to banks hit by Western sanctions
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Russia c.bank says ready to provide liquidity to banks hit by Western sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - The Russian Central Bank said on Wednesday it was ready to provide banks hit by Western sanctions with liquidity through existing instruments if they face additional risks.

“If additional risk factors emerge, the Central Bank is ready to provide liquidity through existing instruments,” the Central Bank told Reuters in response to a request for comment.

The bank added that banks hit by Western sanctions, which include Russia’s second-largest bank VTB, can cope with any problems on their own and have sufficient capital. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.