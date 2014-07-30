FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moscow says "short-sighted" sanctions will aggravate Russia-U.S. ties
July 30, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Moscow says "short-sighted" sanctions will aggravate Russia-U.S. ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Russia called new U.S. sanctions “destructive and short-sighted” on Wednesday and said they would only aggravate ties between Russia and the United States, already at their lowest point since the end of the Cold War over the Ukraine crisis.

“Such decisions by Washington can bring nothing but further aggravation of U.S.-Russia relations and create an utterly unfavourable environment in international affairs, where the cooperation between our states often plays a decisive role,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The de-facto losses from this destructive and short-sighted policy will be quite tangible for Washington.” (Reporting by Thomas Grove, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

