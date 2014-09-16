FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Western sanctions do not solve political problems- Russian deputy PM
September 16, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

Western sanctions do not solve political problems- Russian deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russian companies, officials and banks are counterproductive and do not solve political problems, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Tuesday.

“When it comes to sanctions we consider them meaningless, counterproductive ... measures that do not solve political problems,” he told a foreign business conference.

He also said the government would support the Russian economy and keep it open to foreign investors. Western nations have put key Russian industries under sanctions over Moscow’s role in Ukraine’s crisis. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

