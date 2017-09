MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russia will analyse the possible consequences of new sanctions introduced by Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich was quoted by RIA news agency as saying on Thursday.

Ukraine extended or applied sanctions on over 400 individuals and 90 legal entities on Wednesday in response to a decision by separatist rebels to set the date for “illegal elections.” (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Lidia Kelly)