Russia's Lavrov, Ukraine's Klimkin hold phone call on pilot case

MOSCOW, March 9 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Pavlo Klimkin discussed the case of hunger-striking Ukrainian pilot Nadezhda Savchenko in a phone call on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov told Klimkin Russia had been prepared to allow Ukrainian doctors access to Savchenko, who is on trial in Russia over the killing of two Russian journalists, but her behaviour in court meant a visit was not possible.

Savchenko is in good health, the Foreign Ministry said, but would not be able to see any visitors until her sentencing on March 21. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alison Williams)