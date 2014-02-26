FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia vows to ensure security of Ukraine-based naval fleet - agency
February 26, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

Russia vows to ensure security of Ukraine-based naval fleet - agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia is taking measures to ensure security of the facilities and arms at its Black Sea Naval Fleet based on the Crimean coast in southern Ukraine, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

“We are carefully watching what is happening in Crimea, what is happening around the Black Sea Fleet,” Russian state news agency RIA reported Shoigu as saying.

“We are taking measures to guarantee the safety of facilities, infrastructure and arsenals of the Black Sea Fleet.” He gave no specific details.

