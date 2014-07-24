Russian stocks trim losses on details of possible EU sanctions

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - Russian equities trimmed their early session losses on Thursday after the European Union revealed details of possible further sanctions on Moscow.

At 1015 GMT, the dollar-traded RTS index was down 0.2 percent at 1269 points, after trading as much as 1.5 percent down earlier in the session.

The rouble-traded MICEX was less than 0.1 percent down to 1,406 points, trimming its 0.5 percent losses seen earlier in the session. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Katya Golubkova)